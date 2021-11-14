Sabarimala to reopen from November 15 for Makar Sankranti

As Sabarimala reopens for the Mandala-Makaravilakku (Makar Sankranti) festival, the Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims in order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19.

The hill shrine of Sabarimala will be opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which last for two months, on Monday evening and the public will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday. The temple will remain open till December 26 for Mandalapooja. The temple will again be opened on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20th for Makaravilakku festival.

Health Minister said that all health services has been put in place by preparing an action plan in October.

"At the state level, special meetings were convened in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts to coordinate the activities. The health department officials are being deployed at treatment centers from Pamba to Sannidhanam. The services of expert doctors from medical colleges are ensured in Pamba and Sannidhanam. These centers will be operational from Monday," she said.

Veena George said that the emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours are being set up at five places along the journey from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

"If pilgrims have any health problems such as excessive heartbeat, shortness of breath or chest pain during the journey to the temple, one should seek treatment at the nearest centre immediately. Trained staff nurses and other medical facilities are available at these centres 24 hours a day," she added.

The Health Minister said that specialized dispensaries have been set up at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu (Ayyappan Road) and Erumeli. "Medicines and safety equipment were provided. There will also be an emergency operation theatre at Sannidhanam. Ventilators were installed at Pampa and Sannidhanam. Apart from this, facilities have been provided at major government hospitals in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. The mobile medical team was also set up. Free ambulance service is also available for patients in need of specialist medical care," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

