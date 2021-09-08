Sachin Waze placed explosives, threat note near Antilia to regain clout as 'ace detective': NIA

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze hatched the conspiracy to place the Scorpio-laden with Gelatine sticks (explosives) and a threat note addressed to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani near his Antilia resident to "regain his clout as an ace detective" after he was reinstated from his suspension in 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated in its recently filed charge sheet in the Antilia bomb case and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

The agency said that Waze, an Assistant Police Inspector in Maharashtra Police, was under suspension and was reinstated in 2020, and posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police. In 2004, Waze was suspended in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.

Besides, the charge sheet mentions, the whole conspiracy was hatched for "monetary gains" by terrorizing wealthy and prosperous individuals and to extort money by putting the fear of dire consequences.

As Waze was heading the CIU of Mumbai Police and was handling some of the sensitive cases, the charge sheet pointed out that the office was allegedly collecting huge amounts of money through extortion and used a part of it for the commission of the instant crime.

"He (Waze) wanted to regain his clout as an ace detective/encounter specialist. Thus, he hatched a conspiracy to place the Scorpio laden with Gelatine sticks (explosives) and a threat note addressed to Chairman of a major business group near his residence," the NIA mentioned in its charge sheet.

Citing the investigation, the anti-terror agency has revealed that accused Waze of being instrumental in placing explosive-laden Scorpio near Antilia during the intervening night of February 24-25 this year.

The agency said that the vehicle was earlier in possession of Mansukh Hiran, an acquaintance of Sachin Waze.

The charge sheet states that Waze had impressed upon Mumbai's Thane-based businessman Hiren Mansukh to lodge a false complaint of theft of his Scorpio whereas the vehicle was taken by "Waze himself".

To give credibility to the incident, the charge sheet explains, Waze also "falsely projected" the incident being committed by a terror organisation 'Jaish-ul-Hind'.

"After transfer of the case from Gamdevi Police Station to CIU Mumbai, Sachin Waze became its IO (Investigating Officer)."

Sensing a lot of commotion after detection of explosive-laden car, the charge sheet said, Waze pressurized Hiren to take responsibility for placing the vehicle, which was refused by the businessman.

"Thus he conspired with other co-accused Sunil Mane, Pradeep Sharma to eliminate Mansukh Hiren. He persuaded Mansukh Hiren to go into hiding till the matter gets settled and assured to facilitate the same."

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the charge sheet also mentioned, accused Sunil Mane picked up Hiren and further handed him over to other co-accused persons Santosh Shelar, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, and Manish Soni who killed the businessman and dumped his body which was later recovered.

"For the commission of this heinous crime, accused persons have used exclusive mobile phones, Benami SIM Cards provided by Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor. Sachin Waze had also conspired with Riyazuddin Kazi to destroy the evidences collected during the investigation being conducted by him while being IO of the case in CIU Mumbai, in order to avoid detection," the charge sheet said.

The NIA on September 3 filed the charge sheet against 10 people in connection with the three cases in a special court in Mumbai under various charges of Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 3 and 25 of Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and sections, 16, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Those arrested in the case are Waze, Naresh Ramniklal Gor, Vinayak Balasaheb Shinde, Thane Riyazuddin Hisamuddin Kazi, Sunil Dharma Mane, Santosh Atmaram Shelar, Anand Pandurang Jadhav, Satish Tirupati Mothkuri, Manish Vasantbhai Soni and Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma.

The charge sheet relates to the investigation of three cases initially registered by Maharashtra Police. The first case was registered on February 25 this year at Gamdevi Police Station in Mumbai regarding the placing of explosive-laden Mahindra Scorpio vehicle on Carmichael Road near Antilia during the intervening night of February 24-25 this year along with 20 gelatine sticks explosive and a threat note addressed to industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

The second case was registered at Vikhroli Police Station in Mumbai subsequently related to the theft of the Mahindra Scorpio vehicle. However, the third case was registered at Mumbra Police Station, Thane pertaining to the recovery of the dead body of Mansukh Hiran, which was retrieved on March 5 this year from Mumbra Creek.

( With inputs from ANI )

