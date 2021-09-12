SAD to observe September 17 as 'black day' to mark one year of enactment of three farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as 'Black Day' on completion of one year of enactment of three farm laws.

SAD party workers alongside farmers will hold a protest march from Gurdwara Rakabganj to Parliament demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of party MLA s, District Presidents, Halqa Sewadars, legislators and members of the core committee was presided over by party President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh on Saturday, SAD senior vice president Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march.

He also disclosed that before the beginning of the Protest March 'Ardaas' (Prayer) will be performed for the repeal of three farm laws.

Cheema further said Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had vehemently opposed the passage of three farm laws in Parliament.

After the passage of three farm bills in Parliament, Harsimrat Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet while the SAD quit National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and also broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

