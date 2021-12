Safdarjung hospital doctors continue their protest to expedite NEET-PG counselling

Resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital continue their protest to expedite NEET-PG counselling and said that there is manpower shortage due to delay in session commencement of PG batch.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manek, Safdarjung Hospital said, "This ongoing strike is to expedite NEET-PG counselling. There is manpower shortage due to delay in session commencement of PG batch, the next court hearing is on January 6."

"There is only one PG batch which is already exhausted after the two COVID-19 waves," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the resident doctors of Safdarjung hospital boycotted emergency services along with Out-Patient Department (OPD) in view of the delay in NEET PG Counselling. The protesters were holding banners demanding justice.

Previously, Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

