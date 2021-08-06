Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Court takes cognizance of chargesheet against Sushil Kumar, others

A Delhi court on Friday took cognizance of the charge-sheet filed against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and others in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satbir Singh Lamba issued a production warrant against the arrested accused and listed the matter for hearing on August 20 for further hearing.

Delhi Police on Monday submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case before Rohini Court. The charge-sheet mentioned the names of 13 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them who died during treatment.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was then issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in a span of 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, Delhi Police had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

