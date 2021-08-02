Sagar Dhankar murder case: Rohini Court to announce date of cognizance tomorrow

Following the first charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in the Sagar Dhankar murder case, Rohini Court will announce the date of cognizance on Tuesday in the matter in which wrestler Sushil Kumar was allegedly involved.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police submitted its first charge sheet in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

The charge-sheet mentions the names of around 13 accused, including wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Delhi Police have over 100 witnesses in the case and is waiting for the forensic report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Delhi Police's Special Cell on July 22 arrested Surjeet Grewal, an accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The accused is said to be a close associate of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who was earlier arrested as a prime suspect in the alleged murder of Sagar Dhankar.

On June 16, Delhi Police arrested judo coach Subhash in connection with the murder. Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 from the Mundka area of the national capital and are now under judicial custody.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment.

( With inputs from ANI )

