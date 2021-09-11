Sakinaka rape case: Maharashtra Home Minister orders thorough probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil ordered a thorough investigation into the Sakinaka rape case in which the victim succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

"The incident that happened yesterday in Sakinaka is very unfortunate and heart-wrenching. One person has been arrested by the police in this case. The police were instructed yesterday itself that a thorough investigation should be done in this matter. If anyone else is an accused in this case then he should also be arrested and investigated," Walse said.

"I have also given this instruction to the police that updates related to the investigation of this case should be shared with me. Whoever is guilty in this case will be punished. I myself am keeping my eye on the investigation of this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case after the 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries.

"The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible," said Thackeray in a press statement.

The Chief Minister has taken full information about the incident and has also spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned the Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

