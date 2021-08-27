Samajwadi Party to hold Khiladi Ghera programme on National Sports Day to raise issues of players

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday announced that it will organise the Khiladi Ghera programmes across the state on the occasion of National Sports Day dedicated to Major Dhyanchand on his birth anniversary on August 29.

"The purpose of Khiladi Ghera is to give voice to the issues of players," said the SP spokesperson.

The issues such as the shortcomings of talent search of players at the local level, opacity and bias in the selection process of players, limited number and non-availability of sports academies, lack of sports and practice equipment for the players, irregularities in the competitions at the local, state, national level, lack of stadiums and maintenance problems will be addressed in the Khiladi Ghera programs across the state.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has also appealed to the players that players of local, divisional, state, national and international levels related to any sports to come and discuss their problems and demands in the programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor