Sanjay Raut's advice to Amit Shah on Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The last several days have seen clashes on the Assam-Mizoram border. bThis has created an atmosphere of tension in both the states, which is now likely to escalate.

It is learned that an FIR has been lodged in Mizoram against Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma. Now Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has advised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this, otherwise a new conflict on the country's border is inevitable.

The question of law and order has arisen in some states of India. Home Minister Amit Shah will have to pay special attention as the issue of tension is related to the Center. Assam and Mizoram are two northeastern states on the map of India, but border disputes between the two states have escalated.

Just like shooting, conflict between two armies on the Hindustan-Pakistan or China border, a battle broke out between the police in two states. Some were killed. This is a case that violates the concepts of national unity, integrity, a united India, said Sanjay Raut in the headline of the Saamna.

The land dispute between Assam and Mizoram, while it seems calm today but it remains tense. Both these states are sensitive and on the border of the country. The unrest in the northeastern states is like giving way to external enemies. This dispute has been going on since British times and even in independent India this dispute could not be resolved, said Sanjay Raut.

On the one hand, we want to say that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Hindustan is one, there is unity in diversity, but what does the picture really look like? What do we say when we discuss Indian culture? Here only sorrows are shared.

At the same time we are playing a murderous game across the borders of caste, religion and states. Land disputes between Assam and Mizoram have led to bloodshed.

Police in two states fired at each other. It has to be called a civil war. The enemy nations will surely take benefit from this war. Groups of Chinese Maoists are operating in Mizoram, Manipur. It also gives them strength.