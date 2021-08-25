'Sankat Mochan' PM Modi always steps up to save humanity: Naqvi on Operation Devi Shakti

Calling PM Narendra Modi "Sankat Mochan", Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister has always stepped up to save humanity, referring to the evacuation drive launched by India to bring back its citizens from the war-torn Afghanistan where the Taliban has recently seized control.

Speaking to ANI, about Operation Devi Shakti, Naqvi said, "Our country is very lucky that it has a 'Sankat Mochan' leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In times of crisis, he has always stepped up to save humanity. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the operation of bringing back citizens stuck in different parts of the world was carried out swiftly under the leadership of PM Modi."

India on Tuesday termed the evacuation operation from Afghanistan as Operation Devi Shakti.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Twitter on Tuesday, "Op Devi Shakti continues. 78 evacuees from Kabul arrive via Dushanbe. Salute @IAF_MCC, @AirIndiain and #TeamMEA for their untiring efforts. #DeviShakti."

Under Operation Devi Shakti, an Air India flight carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday night from Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

Naqvi further stated that not only Indian citizens but "all those people who want to come to India" are being flown to the country safely.

"And all those who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA), today should feel shameful," said the Union Minister.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI. The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15.

Meanwhile, terming the Congress as a "defaulter dynasty", Naqvi on Wednesday said that the Congress has become a "non-performing asset", adding that their 'family heritage and dynastic politics' stands "completely exposed".

"Their own people are playing an important role in destroying the party," said the Union Minister.

Naqvi's remarks came a day after several leaders of the Group of 23, who had written to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking widespread changes in the Congress over a year ago attacked senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his "destroy the party" statement.

Kharge had said that the G23 leaders had been missing during the Covid pandemic and they should not "destroy the party that had given them so much".

( With inputs from ANI )

