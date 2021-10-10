Sanvordem to Madgaon double track on South Western Railway line commissioned

The 15.2 kilometre newly constructed double track of the railway line of the South Western Railway (SWR)between Sanvordem - Chandorgoa - Madgaon was successfully commissioned on Sunday.

As part of doubling, non-interlocking work has been completed at Sanvordem, Chandorgoa and Madgaon.

Earlier on September 23, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru conducted a statutory inspection and speed trial in Sanvordem- Chandorgoa - Madgaon section. Preparatory works commenced from September 25 onwards and pre NI work has been taken up from October 3. On successful completion of preparatory works, Non-Interlocked work started on 9-10 October.

The Non-Interlocked Work to commission Double line at Sanvordem started at 09.15 hrs on October 9 and Yard arrangements at Sanvordem with three running lines, with State of the Art Electronic Interlocking, commissioned.

Chandorgoa NI work commenced at 9.10 hrs October 9 and Chandorgoa yard with three lines commissioned on signals with state of the Art Electronic Interlocking at 15:15 hrs on October 10.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) along with Officers and staff of the Hubballi Division worked hard to commission the double line.

As part of doubling, at Madgaon, one new crossover has been laid with a total of 163 signal routes. At Chandorgoa, six points were laid with 28 signal routes. At Sanvordem, 16 points and three traps have been laid with 63 signal routes.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway said that the commissioning of this double line will improve train mobility in the section as the trains need not wait for crossing.

( With inputs from ANI )

