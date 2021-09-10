Sarbananda Sonowal meets passengers injured in Jorhat boat accident

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met the passengers injured in a boat accident that occurred on Wednesday in the Jorhat district of Assam.

"Visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and met those injured in the boat accident who are being treated there. Inquired about their health and am glad to know that they are getting well. My prayers for their quick and speedy recovery," tweeted Sonowal.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa met the passengers injured in the boat accident and also urged the doctors to ensure the best treatment.

The Jorhat boat accident happened on September 8 where a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River after a collision with another boat.

According to a preliminary report on the accident, around 7 passengers have been reported missing and one woman has lost her life. Eight persons, who were injured in the accident, are currently being treated at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

