Satheesan slams Kerala government over COVID-19 management, opening liquor outlets in KSRTC buildings

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan criticised the state government for allegedly failing in COVID-19 management and slammed the decision to open liquor outlets in KSRTC buildings.

"The state government initially said that Kerala has the lowest number of patients and lowest death rate in the world. The total number of COVID patients in Kerala is coming near to 40 lakhs. The government hide around 25,000 deaths due to COVID in front of the people. The state government said that Kerala has the lowest TPR in India but today, Kerala has the highest TPR in India. There are states where all tests are performed via RT-PCR," said Congress leader.

"Today, 1.5 lakh tests are being conducted in Kerala. About 75 per cent of the tests are through antigen. Kerala is the only state to conduct such tests. All these people are going out into the public thinking they are negative. Thus the infection is on the rise. Contact tracing in Kerala is in the ratio of 1:1.5. The national recommendation in the ratio is 1:20," said Satheesan.

"This COVID management system is failed. That is why the second wave exists in Kerala despite ending everywhere," he further said.

Earlier today, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will permit Kerala State Beverages Corporation to start liquor outlets in its buildings. KSRTC will make all efforts to get revenue other than fares.

Satheesan slammed the government and said that transport buses will have to be converted into ambulances to carry the drunkards.

"What type of decision has been taken by the government? This is the place where our mothers, sisters and daughters go. That's where it was decided to start such outlets. This is a stupid decision. Who is giving such advice to the government?" he asked.

Kerala has reported as many as 29,682 new COVID-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries, and 142 deaths today. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065 while the death toll is 21,422. The test positivity rate stands at 17.54 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor