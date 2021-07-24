SBI branch inaugurated at President's Estate

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated a new branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the President's Estate.

It is the first branch of SBI being opened within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The branch was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and the Chairman of State Bank of India Dinesh Khara.

President Kovind was the first customer of the branch. Soon after opening his account, the President was handed over his passbook, a press release informed.

"Some of the important features of this branch include it to be adhering to the policy of digitization of various processes. Besides offering all financial services under one roof, the branch is equipped with the latest digital initiatives including video KYC, Automated cash deposit and withdrawal machine, and passbook printing facility," the release stated.

The branch, though within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, would be accessible to all who are not residents of the Estate.

( With inputs from ANI )

