SBI customer denied entry in branch for wearing shorts, staff asks him to wear full pant

In a shocking incident, a customer was denied entry into a bank because he was wearing shorts. Not only that but the customer was also told by the bank employee to wear full pants.

The incident took place in State Bank of India branch near Calcutta,. A man identified as Ashish shared his experience on Twitter and wrote,"Hey @TheOfficialSBI went to one of your branch today wearing shorts, was told that I need to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to "maintain decency". Is there some sort of an official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?"

In a Reddit post, he said, “I went to the branch today to get this done, as soon as I entered one of the peons at the branch asked me to come back wearing “Full Pants” as wearing shorts is against customer decorum.”



Later more SBI staff joined the peon, and they all forced the customer to wear full pants in order to avail services.

The customer questioned the staff if there was a rule that didn't allow SBI customers to wear shorts, another SBI employee said, ” You go to office wearing shorts too?”

He also went to the clerk to seek help regarding his account, but he was refused any help. The story has been shared on Reddit India subreddit, and on Twitter, and has angered many netizens. SBI has not responded to the incident.