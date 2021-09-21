SC collegium recommends transfer of six High Court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting on Tuesday reiterated its earlier recommendation issued on September 16 regarding the transfer of five judges from various High Courts.

The Collegium recommended the transfer of Justices Rajan Gupta from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patna High Court, PB Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court, T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court, and Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High Court.

In another statement, the Collegium also recommended the transfer of Justice Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor