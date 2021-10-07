SC declines to entertain plea seeking guidelines to tackle rising NPAs in banking sector

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking direction to frame guidelines to deal with the ever-increasing Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the banking sector.

The Apex Court disposed of the plea and told Swamy that it's a policy matter to be decided by the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Court allowed Swamy to make representation before the RBI.

