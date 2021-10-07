SC declines to entertain plea seeking guidelines to tackle rising NPAs in banking sector
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 11:53 AM2021-10-07T11:53:39+5:302021-10-07T12:00:02+5:30
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking direction to frame guidelines to deal with the ever-increasing Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the banking sector.
The Apex Court disposed of the plea and told Swamy that it's a policy matter to be decided by the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The Court allowed Swamy to make representation before the RBI.
( With inputs from ANI )
