SC grants 4 months to Tamil Nadu state election commission for urban local body polls

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four months time to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to complete the election process of urban local bodies in the state.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli rejected the plea of the State election commission's demand seeking seven months time to complete the process of urban body elections.

It asked the State Election Commission to complete the process of the election in four months.

The state poll panel has sought time till April 2022 for carrying out the preparatory works to complete the election process as ordered by the apex court earlier.

It sought direction from the apex court for "An extension of seven months from September 15 to notify the process of election of urban local bodies in the state."

The TNSEC filed its application in a matter filed by S Shankar, who had previously filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on conducting the local body polls.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State Election Commission, told the court that seven months are required for the process and a schedule has been prepared as per which time is required till April 2022.

Earlier, Rohatgi submitted that because of Assembly Elections from February to May, the entire workforce was diverted there which was followed by the COVID-19 issue.

Seeking extension of time for conducting Urban Body elections in the State, Rohatgi has argued that new government has granted merger for certain municipalities hence seven months time is required.

The top court had on June 22, 2021, directed the TNSEC to conclude the entire process of the local body elections in the nine newly carved districts by September 15, 2021, including publication and notification of election schedule and the result of the elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

