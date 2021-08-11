SC grants bail to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni, who was arrested last year for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Yogesh Gowda.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and also comprising Justice Ajay Rastogi passed the order and granted bail to former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni.

"We grant bail to the accused Vinay Kulkarni," the bench of the Apex Court today stated.

The Supreme Court bench, while passing the order, directed the production of Kulkarni before the trial Court concerned within a period of three days and has also directed the trial court to grant the accused, Vinay Kulkarni, bail subject to the conditions imposed by the Court.

The Supreme Court also in its order said that the accused, Vinay Kulkarni, has been restrained from entering into district Dharwad, so as to ensure the fact that he does not interfere in the conduct and the stage of the investigation.

The Supreme Court today also asked the accused, Vinay Kulkarni to mark and ensure his presence before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office twice a week.

The CBI, which is the investigating agency in the case has opposed in the Supreme Court the bail of Vinay Kulkarni.

Kulkarni, a Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister, was allegedly involved in connection with the murder of BJP worker, Yogesh Gowdar, on June 15, 2016, after he defeated the rival Congress party candidate in the Zila Panchayat elections.

For the CBI, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior Supreme Court lawyer, S V Raju appeared before the Apex Court and opposed the bail of the accused, Kulkarni, whereas, the former Attorney General of India (AG) and senior Supreme Court advocate, Mukul Rohatgi had appeared for the accused, Kulkarni.

