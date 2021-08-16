SC pulls up Centre over Tribunals Reforms Bill, asks to fill tribunal vacancies in 10 days

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious distress with the Centre for not making appointments to various tribunals despite recommendations made by the Selection Committee and also pulled shots of questions on the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, which was passed by Parliament last week, re-enacting provisions already struck down by the apex court.

The Supreme Court gave another opportunity and granted 10 days' time to the Central government and asked it to ensure the fact to make the appointments to Tribunals despite the recommendations already given by the selection committees.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, expressed displeasure over the way the appointments to Tribunals could not be made.

The Apex Court also made it clear that if the government could not make the appointments within this period of 10 days, the Court may take action.

The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Central government, assured the apex court that the said appointments to Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) are being made, others will be done soon.

The Supreme Court also pulled up the Government for not providing the reasons for introducing the Tribunal Reforms Bill 2021, after the Ordinance has been struck down by the apex court.

The SG Mehta assured the Supreme Court that he has information that an appointment has been made in CAT.

"Please consider posting this after two weeks," Supreme Court directed to make the appointment.

The bench also asked the SG, they are going to make appointments in two weeks or not, to which the SG replied saying, "the process is on."

"The Tribunals have to be continued or be closed?" the CJI questioned, to which, he said, yes and assured the Supreme Court that the appointments will be made as per the Supreme Court's directions.

Lok Sabha on August 3 passed The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021, which proposes to abolish certain more tribunals and authorities and to provide for a mechanism to file appeals directly to the Commercial Court or the High Court, as the case may be.

The bill was passed amid din in the House created by opposition members over their demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

( With inputs from ANI )

