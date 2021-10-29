SC says 'it will wait for WHO's response over Covaxin recognition'

The Supreme Court on Friday said that "it will wait for the response of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over Covaxin recognition." and cannot simply direct the Centre to revaccinate people with Covishield who are fully vaccinated with Covaxin against COVID-19.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna said it cannot play with the lives of people by directing the Centre to permit people to voluntarily get vaccinated with Covishield vaccine even if they have been fully vaccinated with Covaxin.

The top court said that it does not have any data of what will be effect on people and it cannot simply direct the Centre to re-vaccinate people with Covishield.

"We cannot play with the lives of people by directing Centre to revaccinate. We don't have any data with us. We have read in newspapers that Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the World Health Organisation for recognition. Let us wait for the response of WHO. We will take up this matter post-Diwali vacation," the apex court said.

It was hearing a petition that said that Covaxin was not approved by the WHO and people here are facing difficulty in getting permission to travel abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court said that there is also a concern that competitors may in the garb of the PIL try to take advantage of the litigation. Advocate Kartik Seth, who filed the plea told the Bench that every day some students and people are willing to go abroad but they are denied entry as Covaxin is not recognised by the WHO.

Hence, individuals who voluntarily at their own costs and risk wish to get Covishield even after having received two doses of Covaxin, should not be prevented from doing so, he said.

The plea said that at the time of rolling out of Covaxin, the government did not make the public aware that it was not approved by WHO.

The Bharat Biotech has submitted its application for approval as late as April 2021 and in May people came to know many countries are not allowing entry of those who are vaccinated with vaccines other than those enlisted in WHO's emergency use list, it added.

It urged the court to direct the government that the concerned department release official data and reasons for the delay in getting approval to Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech.

( With inputs from ANI )

