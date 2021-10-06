SC takes suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

