SC takes suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 09:53 PM2021-10-06T21:53:14+5:302021-10-06T22:00:03+5:30
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7.
A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
( With inputs from ANI )
