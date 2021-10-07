SC to start physical hearing on Wednesdays, Thursdays from Oct 20

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for physical hearing in the court.

In the new guidelines, the apex court said that all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in the physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms.

The modified SoP will come into effect from October 20, the court said.

A statement released by the Supreme Court said, "All the matters listed on Tuesday, as a non-miscellaneous day, would also be heard in physical mode, however, on prior application by the AOR for the party, appearance through video/tele-conferencing mode will be facilitated."

Lawyers' entry through Proximity Cards/Photo entry passes has also been resumed. Three lawyers per party will be allowed inside courtrooms while clerks can carry files up to courts.

"In view of the encouraging response from the Bar and with a view to further facilitate hearing through physical mode, all the matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday, as non-miscellaneous days, would be heard only in the physical presence of the counsels/parties in courtrooms," the statement said.

It said there may be break(s) for a period of about 15 minutes at the discretion of the bench during the hearings in a courtroom in the physical mode so that courtroom may be sanitized, for which it is necessary that the entire courtroom be vacated.

