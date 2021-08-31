Schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu to reopen as planned from Sept 1

Classes for standards 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics will reopen in Tamil Nadu as planned from September 1, while beaches will be closed to the public on Sundays, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday.

The new set of regulations has permitted that college and school students (classes 9 to 12) can travel free (without a bus pass) to their institutions in transport corporation buses from September 1 in Tamil Nadu.

School and college hostels will be allowed to function. Similarly, hostels for working men and women will also be allowed to function.

Further announcing the new restrictions till September 15, Stalin also informed that no public display of religious festivities, including for Vinayagar Chathurthi, will be allowed from Fridays-Sundays.

No permission has been given to install Vinayagar statues in public places, procession and immersion of Vinayagar idols are not allowed. People are advised to celebrate Vinayagar Chathurthi at their homes.

( With inputs from ANI )

