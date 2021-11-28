Schools, colleges to remain closed due to incessant rains in Puducherry, Karaikal
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2021 09:34 PM2021-11-28T21:34:53+5:302021-11-28T21:45:02+5:30
All schools and colleges in Puducherry's Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will remain closed on November 29 and 30 due to incessant rains hitting the normal life, said Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.
All schools and colleges in Puducherry's Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will remain closed on November 29 and 30 due to incessant rains hitting the normal life, said Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.
In a statement, the Minister said, "All schools and colleges in Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will be closed on 29 and 30 November as incessant rains hit normal life."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app