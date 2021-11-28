Schools, colleges to remain closed due to incessant rains in Puducherry, Karaikal

All schools and colleges in Puducherry's Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will remain closed on November 29 and 30 due to incessant rains hitting the normal life, said Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday.

In a statement, the Minister said, "All schools and colleges in Puthuvai and Karaikal regions will be closed on 29 and 30 November as incessant rains hit normal life."

( With inputs from ANI )

