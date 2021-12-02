Schools in Delhi are likely to close from tomorrow till further notice due to air pollution

The Country observes National pollution control day every year on 2nd December, today also the nation is observing National Pollution control day but what disappoints is that even on pollution control day, India is facing major problems related to environmental pollution mainly air pollution.

The capital of India Delhi is facing major problems related to air pollution, the air in the state is not pure at all. Schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow till further notice Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed on Thursday.

The court has asserted that the quality of air in the city has not been improved after several attempts from the past week. The supreme court has also on Wednesday asked ‘why children are being forced to go to school when work from home has been implemented for adults?’

The court said, “We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising”. The court has also pushed the center and asked to come with better implementation in 24-hours on this regard “We cannot enforce or infuse creativity in your bureaucracy, you have to come up with some steps”, the Supreme court said.

The capital is having hard times for weeks now, people are unable to breathe this air.