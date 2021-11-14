Schools in Haryana to remain closed till Nov 17 in view of rising air pollution
By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 07:45 PM2021-11-14T19:45:33+5:302021-11-14T19:55:02+5:30
Owing to high air pollution, schools will remain closed in fours districts of Haryana till November 17, said the Haryana government.
Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana would remain closed.
There will be a ban on all types of construction works. The municipalities are also banned from burning garbage, added the government.
There will also be a ban on burning stubble.
( With inputs from ANI )
