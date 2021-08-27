Scindia writes to 5 CMs over strengthening of aviation infrastructure

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday wrote to Chief Ministers of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Odisha, requesting their personal intervention in expediting the matters for strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the state.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked upon the development and expansion of airports in the country at a cost of Rs 20,000 Crore in the next 4-5 years in order to meet the growing passenger demand in the country.

Scindia has drawn the attention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in the state.

Among the issues raised, one of them is that the AAI has projected a land requirement of 152.5 acres which is yet to be handed over by the State Government. Out of this, 137 acres will be used for the development of apron, construction of new terminal building, and cargo complex and the remaining 15.25 acres will be used for car parking.

Another is that an amount of Rs 5.29 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share against Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Similarly, while writing to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia underscored issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in the state.

These include 20.67 acres of land outside the airport boundary that is required at Bhopal airport for relocating Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Scindia also said that 20 acres of land are required at Khajuraho airport for basic strip and operational requirements and 110 acres at Gwalior airport for extension of Civil Enclave.

An additional 2314.52 acre of land is required at Indore Airport for the development of the 2nd runway and associated infrastructure.

An amount of Rs 1.79 crore is outstanding on part of the Madhya Pradesh Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Scindia in his letter also mentioned that the State Government may give its consent to provide 100 per cent VGF support for International UDAN operations on Indore - Dubai route. On receipt of the consent of State Government for 100 per cent VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

While writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Scindia highlighted issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in the state.

Among the several issues raised, one of them is that the AAI has projected land requirements of 234.21 acres at Akola airport for the development of basic strip and additional infrastructure. Out of this only 149.95 acres has been handed over to AAI. The remaining 84.26 acres is yet to be handed over.

A total of 182 acres of land is required at Aurangabad airport for a runway extension and Parallel Taxi track for making it suitable for operation of Code "E" type of aircraft in Maharashtra and 47.60 acres of land is required at Gondia airport for diversion of village road and city side development.

Meanwhile, 64 acres of land is required at Kolhapur airport for runway extension and installation of approach lights for the development of airport for the operation of AB-320 type of aircraft.

An amount of Rs 95 crore has been allocated for the development of Amravati and Ratnagiri airports. The airports need to be developed by Maharashtra Government for commencing RCS - UDAN operations.

Scindia also raised that removal of chimney at Solapur may be considered at the earliest, so as to connect Solapur airport under RCS - UDAN. An amount of Rs 12.02 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Scindia in his letter also said that Maharashtra may give their consent to provide 100 per cent VGF support for International UDAN operations on Pune - Dubai, Pune - Bangkok, Pune- Male, Pune - Singapore, Pune - Kathmandu and Pune - Kuala Lumpur routes. On receipt of the consent of State Government for 100 per cent VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

Civil Aviation Minister has drawn the attention of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in the state.

These include, in Phase-1, land area of 107 acres is required for extension of runway by 310m for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft and in Phase-2, land area of 230 acres is required for city side development, extension of runway by 600m and runway strip clearance for operations of AB-320 type of aircraft along with hangars, RESA (Runway End Safety Area) and Isolation Bay.

An amount of Rs 0.18 crores, till 31.07.2021, is outstanding on part of the State Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

The Union Minister has drawn the attention of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on issues that are impacting the implementation of various projects pertaining to the aviation sector in the state.

It includes that the AAI has projected land requirements of 178 acres at Jharsuguda for Phase -II expansion of the Airport and the land is yet to be handed over.

Jeypore and Utkela airports need to be developed at the earliest by the State Government for the operations of RCS - UDAN flights.

An amount of Rs 1.48 crores is outstanding on part of Odisha Government as VGF share for Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACFT).

Scindia also stated that Odisha may also give their consent to provide 100 per cent VGF support for International UDAN operations on Bhubaneswar - Dubai, Bhubaneswar - Abu Dhabi, Bhubaneswar - Bangkok, Bhubaneswar - Kuala Lumpur, Bhubaneswar - Colombo, Bhubaneswar - Singapore and Bhubaneswar - Kathmandu routes. On receipt of the consent of State Government for 100 per cent VGF support, routes will be put for bidding by the airlines.

( With inputs from ANI )

