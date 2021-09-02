Scuffle breaks out at COVID vaccination centre in West Bengal's Birbhum

A scuffle broke out at a primary health centre in Birbhum where a large number of people gathered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday.

The incident took place at Rajgram Primary Health centre under Raj Murarai Police station. There was a large crowd since the morning at the health centre and as the day progressed, the number of people also increased. The tension started over maintaining the queue. The situation came to such an extent that people resorted to fighting.

People were seen flouting the COVID norms with many were not wearing masks. The situation turned serious when people started pushing each other. Following this local police was called.

The situation was later brought under control with the help of Police intervention.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor