Sculptures made of waste material installed in Surat

The Surat Municipal Corporation has installed sculptures made out of waste materials in the city on Saturday.

Giving details about the move, the Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, "The Municipal Corporation of Surat has taken up this project. The sculptures were made for the beautification of various circles and areas under the corporation. We collected waste and involved different artists and youths to make 58 such sculptures. These sculptures are associated with a speciality associated with the areas where they have been installed."

Pani also added that these sculptures give various important social messages.

"These sculptures will also give out a specific public message too. We also made a monster with plastic waste to aware people of the effects of use of plastic on beaches, public places and animals. The use of plastic is very high in the Dumas area and the statue of this monster is installed there. It is made out of bottles we collected from the area. Sculptures giving messages related to cycling, plantation, 'Swatch Bharat', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have also been prepared," said the commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

