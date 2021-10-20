SDMC conducts fogging amid rising Dengue cases

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday conducted fogging drive in the Sagarpur West area amid rising dengue cases in the capital city.

Talking to ANI, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "Last year, there were 1075 cases of dengue and this year 723 cases have been reported."

Mayor Suryan said that SDMC is regularly conducting fogging drives in order to take precautions against the rising Dengue cases.

"We are making people aware, regularly fogging, checking water tanks in houses, removing water that is clogged outside houses," he said.

He further said that in every ward, the fogging team is assigned, teams with RWA are assigned for the people.

"In every ward, atleast 50-60 staff is working. SDMC is working in all the 104 wards. Around 2-3 fogging machines are been allotted to fog each ward," he said.

He said that SDMC is spreading awareness through newspapers, FM, news channels, urging people not to go in crowded areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

