SDMC starts Neki ki Deewar campaign for the needy in Delhi's Dwarka

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Sunday started the Neki ki Deewar campaign near Sadbhavna Chowk at Dwarka sector-22 with the aim of helping the needy get clothes and shoes donated by locals.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan while talking tohighlighted the objectives of this campaign, "It is a new initiative. Winter season is coming and there are many people who stay outside and do not have clothes to wear. So people who live in the SDMC areas can donate their old clothes to the needy as a part of this campaign. People in need can come here and take clothes according to their size."

The campaign has met with great response from the people and clothes are being donated in good quantities.

"If one is not able to find clothes of his size, they can give their data to a worker who sits here and whenever clothes of their size come, we contact them and ask them to take them from us. There are two workers who are always on duty here and take care of the clothes," he added.

Suryan said that SDMC is looking forward to starting the initiative in two places in every zone of SDMC, with work going on to start the campaign in Najafgarh.

Kishore Kumar, MCD Volunteer added, "People come here daily to donate clothes. We come here to take care of clothes. If clothes are lying on the floor then we keep them back to where they should be. We also ask people to not throw clothes on the floor. There is a great response from the public for this initiative."

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday resumed its initiative 'Neki ki Deewar' to help the needy by providing them with clothes and shoes free of cost throughout the year. Under this initiative, people from underprivileged sections receive used clothes and shoes donated by the locals.

The initiative started by SDMC on November 11, 2018, came to a halt last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

