SDRF retrieves body of 5-year-old boy who fell in a well at Indore's Lalbaag Palace
By ANI | Published: December 6, 2021 11:10 PM2021-12-06T23:10:40+5:302021-12-06T23:20:02+5:30
The body of a five-year-old who fell in a well at the Lalbaag Palace in Indore district was retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.
The body of a five-year-old who fell in a well at the Lalbaag Palace in Indore district was retrieved by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday.
While speaking to reporters here today, police sub-inspector Vishal Nagve, said, "After a struggle of about two hours, SDRF took out Vansh's body and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem. Further details are awaited."
Yashwant, Grandfather of the deceased, said that perhaps his grandson could have been saved if the administration had sent help sooner.
"For about 2 hours, we kept calling all the departments asking for help but there was a delay in getting help," added the five-year-old's grandfather.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app