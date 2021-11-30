Search conducted in Bengaluru Central Prison, ganja packets seized
By ANI | Published: November 30, 2021 11:12 AM2021-11-30T11:12:29+5:302021-11-30T11:20:02+5:30
Karnataka police seized packets of Ganja and smoking pipes from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, a search operation was conducted at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday morning.
"During the search, a few packets of Ganja and smoking pipes were seized," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
