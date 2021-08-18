Second wave of Covid-19 under control in Maharashtra, says Thackeray govt

Amidst the prevalence of the pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed that the second wave of Covid-19 is under control in the state.

As per the official statement by the Chief Minister's office, zero active cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra today and districts like Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia have less than 10 active cases. Districts namely Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases currently.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday also expressed his concern about various political gatherings by parties in the state. During the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister appealed that all parties should avoid any kind of political gathering to avoid crowding

In a statement released from the Chief Minister Office after the cabinet meeting, it stated that the second wave of the Covid-19 infection has come under control in the state and that this has been possible because of cooperation from citizens alongwith various measures taken by the state health department.

The CMO also informed that the average weekly positivity rate of the state has come down to 2.44 per cent and in the last few days. The growth rate in Ratnagiri and Kolhapur district was alarming but now that has also been come down to 2.44 per cent, as per the official statement by the government.

However, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg logged a gradual increase in the number of daily cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

