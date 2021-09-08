Security forces seize 15 kg IED in Jharkhand, averts possible attack

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the state police foiled a possible ambush on security forces by recovering 15 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) here on Wednesday morning.

CRPF's 154 Battalion troops and Jharkhand police personnel recovered the IED around 11.45 am based on credible intelligence input, said the CRPF.

"The troops immediately cordoned off the area by positioning themselves at safe distances and the Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) squad demolished the IED in situ," said the CRPF in a statement.

A credible intelligence input was received indicating that Maoists have planted an IED in the area under Nimiyaghat Police station, Bokaro, Jharkhand with intent to target the security forces, mentions the statement.

Soon enough, the statement states, the troops of 154 Battalion of CRPF and the state police launched an operation to detect the IED before the adversary could cause any damage.

"The troops scanned the area to identify any tell-tale signs and discovered a 15 kg IED planted in a culvert between Makhan-Chechariya area under Nimiyaghat Police station," said the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

