Security stepped up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jhansi tomorrow

Jhansi has been brought under a thick security blanket ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the historical city on Friday to participate in the ongoing 'Raksha Samarpan Parv'.

The Prime Minister will participate in the concluding event of the three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' inaugurated on Wednesday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Police forces of 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh that include approximately 8,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to ensure foolproof security, a senior police officer toldrequesting anonymity.

"These forces include over 2,000 women police personnel. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed in plain clothes. The additional Police forces have been deployed since November 15," said the officer.

Police have strengthened the security arrangements and will be diverting all heavy vehicles for about five hours on the arterial roads in the city on Friday, ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Police personnel will be deployed at a distance of every 50-metres on both sides of roads heading towards Jhansi Fort where the Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate and launch several new initiatives of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to the nation.

A grand ceremony is being organized in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on Friday (November 19), which is also the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, the epitome of bravery and courage and a great National icon of Rashtra Raksha and India's Independence struggle.

The three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' that began on Wednesday will culminate with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate a number of schemes to the nation that include setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools, the launch of the NCC Border and Coastal Scheme, NCC Alumni Association and the national programme of Simulation Training for National Cadet Corps cadets.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project of Bharat Dynamics Ltd at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor before addressing a gathering here in the city.

He will also hand over indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter, drones and UAVs and Advanced EW suite for naval ships to the Armed Forces, in a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister will also launch a digital kiosk at National War Memorial to pay tribute to fallen heroes and National War Memorial (NWM) mobile app.

The 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' is being organised along with the government of Uttar Pradesh. The programme on Friday will see the participation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) is formally dedicating a number of schemes to the nation in the celebration titled 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv'. These events are part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav' celebrations.

( With inputs from ANI )

