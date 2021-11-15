Sedition charge against honey trapped armyman

Patna, Nov 15 A day after an Indian Army personnel posted at Danapur cantonment was detained for leaking secret information to a Pakistani woman, the Bihar police booked him under the relevant IPC sections for sedition at the Danapur police station.

The Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Bihar police arrested the man for leaking secret information to a Pakistani handler on Sunday.

The accused Janardhan Prasad Singh was interacting with a Pakistan based woman over the phone and also video calling. The ATS arrested the accused following information provided by the Intelligence Bureau.

"The accused confessed that he has shared some information pertaining to army cantonment Danapur during chats with a Pakistani woman," an official said.

The official believes that Singh, a native of Nalanda district and posted in Danapur cantonment, was honey trapped by the Pakistani woman.

"He was probably blackmailed by the Pakistani woman to share secret information about the army establishments in the country. He has also shared some classified documents with her as well. Further investigation is on to ascertain if his handlers are also in Bihar or not," the official said.

