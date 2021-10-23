Selection for Haj pilgrims to be based on Covid-19 vaccination status, says Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after chairing the Haj review meeting here in the national capital on Friday said that the selection process will be based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of the pilgrims as per the guidelines fixed by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia.

"Selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses, guidelines and criteria by Indian and Saudi Arabia Governments during Haj 2022," said Naqvi.

He also mentioned that all the women who have applied 'Mehram' (male companion) will be exempted from the lottery system.

"The applications of around 3000 women who had applied for Haj 2020 & 2021 under without 'Mehram' category will be eligible for Haj 2022 also if they want to perform Haj next year," Union Minister added.

The Official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

