Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80
By ANI | Published: September 13, 2021 03:50 PM2021-09-13T15:50:03+5:302021-09-13T16:00:13+5:30
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday at the age of 80, informed the Congress party.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Karnataka's Mangaluru.
"We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our heartfelt condolences to his family. A Congress stalwart, his vision for an inclusive India had a huge influence on the politics of our times. The Congress family will deeply miss his mentorship & guidance," tweeted the Congress.
Fernandes, considered close to the Nehru-Gandhi family, held several party positions and also served as the Union Cabinet Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment in the UPA regime.
