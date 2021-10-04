Series of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Tours' planned by IRCTC, first train to depart on November 16 from Delhi

With the aim to promote religious tourism in the country, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has planned a series of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra Train Tours' during the approaching festive season and a gradual resumption of domestic tourism in the post-pandemic era.

IRCTC has launched Shri Ramayana Yatra by Deluxe AC Tourist train to promote Religious Tourism. This tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, 2021 and cover the visit of all prominent places associated with life of Lord Shri Rama.

IRCTC said it has planned the train tour packages utilizing its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists, according to a release.

The statement further stated the first departure on the Ramayana Circuit on November 7 from New Delhi wil be followed by four other departures in the subsequent months.

To meet the requirement of the pilgrim tourist market of South India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex-Madurai with its budget-segment train comprising of Sleeper Class coaches. The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

The 12 nights / 13 days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex will commence from Madurai starting November 16.

For budget segment tourists of North India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex- Sri Ganganagar with its Pilgrim Special tourist trains

The 16 Nights / 17 Days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex will commence from Sri Ganganagar starting November 25.

The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt., Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuram and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

To meet the demands of the religious tourism market of Western and Central India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ram Path Yatra ex-Pune with its Pilgrim Special tourist train comprising of Sleeper Class and AC 3 Tier coaches offering an all-inclusive tour package. The train will start from Pune with boarding and de-boarding points at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon. Jalgaon and Bhusawal and will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return back to Pune.

The 7 Nights / 8 Days Shri Ram Path Yatra ex will commence from Pune starting November 27.

IRCTC will be operating Shri Ram Path Yatra originating from Sabarmati with its Pilgrim Special tourist train offering an all-inclusive tour package. The train will start from Sabarmati with boarding and de-boarding points at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodra, Godhara, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return to Sabarmati.

The 7 Nights / 8 Days Shri Ram Path Yatra ex will commence from Sabarmati starting December 25.

IRCTC is offering standard and comfort category facilities in the packages. While the standard category package on Sleeper Class is priced at Rs. 900/- plus taxes per person per day, the comfort category package on AC 3-Tier is priced at Rs. 1500/- plus taxes per passenger per day.

"Besides, IRCTC is already operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex from New Delhi all-inclusive package with its new fully air-conditioned deluxe tourist train for the premium segment tourists. The tour will commence from 7th November and end on 23rd November 2021. The tour package has been received very well by the market and the train is already fully booked. IRCTC will be soon launching more Shri Ramayana Yatra packages with deluxe trains soon," said the release.

The company has planned the train tour packages adhering to all health protocols for ensuring the safety of the passengers amidst the ongoing pandemic.

IRCTC announced the operation of more such trains in the future following the increasing demand for the Ramayana Circuit train tour package.

"With the increasing demand for the Ramayana Circuit train tour package, IRCTC will operate more such Shri Ramayana Yatra trains in the near future. While all booking related information of all the upcoming train tour package of Shri Ramayana Yatra is readily available on the tourism portal www.irctctourism.com, the customers can also approach the zonal and regional offices of IRCTC as Tourism Facilitation Centres set up by the company at major railway stations for booking of the packages," the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

