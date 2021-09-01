Seven Union Ministers to launch Yoga-Break mobile app as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and six other Union Ministers will launch the Y-Break mobile application at an event at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations launched by the Central government to commemorate the 75th Year of Independence.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Ayush, Sonawal along with Union Minister for Health and Family welfare Mansukh L Mandaviya, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, MoS for Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, and Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai will launch the app.

The five minutes 'Yoga Break Protocol' consists of very useful yoga practices devised to de-stress, refresh and re-focus on work to increase the productivity of individuals at the workplace. The concept of "Yoga Break" (Y-Break) is relevant to working professionals across the world. It has been carefully developed by eminent experts under a tested protocol. The protocol consists of few simple yoga practices like deep breathing and meditation.

This module was launched in January 2020, a pilot project basis in six major metro cities in coordination with different stakeholders. A total of 15 days trial was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) in collaboration with six leading yoga institutes of the country, wherein a total of 717 participants from different private and government bodies participated and the trial was a huge success.

During the launch ceremony, a presentation on five minutes' yoga protocols and a live demonstration will be conducted by the Director of MDNIY Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi and technical presentations on the application will be done by Officer on Special Duty in Ministry of Ayush Dr Leena Chhatre.

About 600 participants including eminent yoga practitioners, scholars, policymakers, bureaucrats, yoga enthusiasts and experts of allied sciences are going to participate in the launch of the app.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor