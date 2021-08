Sex workers celebrate Independence Day waving Indian flags

Sex workers at GB Road in Delhi celebrated Independence Day on Sunday.

They were seen waving Indian flags and shouting slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as patriotic songs played in the background.

"Independence Day comes once an year. We need freedom too. We need respect that is given to other women in society. People misbehave with us. We want freedom from that. We are forced to work. We never got respect. We hope our condition will improve someday," said a sex worker.

Another sex worker said she enjoyed the celebrations.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

