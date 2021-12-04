Sexual harassment case: K'taka HC rejects accused advocate's bail petition

Bengaluru, Dec 4 The Karnataka High Court has rejected the bail petition of senior advocate K.S.N. Rajesh, who has been accused of sexually harassing a law graduate at his office in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said on Saturday.

"We convinced the court why the accused advocate shouldn't get bail. The court has now issued an order of arrest without warrant against him. However, the police have not able to arrest him so far. A lookout notice has also been issued to prevent him from escaping to another country," Shashikumar said.

"It has been ensured that he doesn't escape from the clutches of law. All his bank accounts have been freezed and taken into custody. He will be arrested soon," Shashikumar added.

The victim had filed a case of sexual harassment against senior advocate Rajesh on October 18. The police department had suspended two officers, including a lady sub-inspector, for dereliction of duty in connection with the case besides making three arrests.

The victim had earlier suspected foul play in the investigation of the case by the Karnataka police. She had questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused, even after filing of an FIR against him.

Rajesh had been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) authorities had directed the accused advocate not to continue as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of ACB at the additional district and sessions court.

