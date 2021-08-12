Shelter home in Bihar under scanner, after teenage girl alleges rape by staff members

Several shelter homes run by non-profits in Bihar have come under the scanner of the authorities in the last few years. Now as per reports, a resident girl kept in a shelter at home at Bodh Gaya has alleged that she was raped several times. This young woman has made sensational allegations of sexual exploitation by the staff of the shelter home. The girl was kept in a shelter home in Bodh Gaya on the order of Nawada court. On August 10, the family took the girl with them to Nawada. Where the girl filed a written application in the court alleging sexual abuse. It is being reported that the Nawada Civil Court had ordered to keep the girl in a shelter home at Bodh Gaya in Gaya district in connection with a case. After this, the girl stayed in Bodh Gaya Shelter Home from July 13 to August 10. The girl was taken away by her family on August 10. The victim has made this serious allegation against Madam and other employees of the shelter home.

The victim girl says that the employees living there have done dirty work with her. According to the victim's complaint, the drug was given to her daily after dinner by mixing it in milk. Which made her faint. When he regained consciousness in the morning, there was pain in his body. At the same time, his clothes were in disarray. When the victim girl reported the matter to the madam of the shelter home, she was intimidated and threatened. On the matter, Divesh Kumar, assistant director of Gaya, a child education unit, says that any talk of sexual abuse in a shelter home is completely wrong. So far we have no such information. While he said that if such a complaint is received then we will take action in the matter. Several years ago, a head monk of a meditation centre at the international pilgrim town Bodh Gaya was arrested or allegedly sexually abusing several children who came there for training. The incident came to light after the children, most of them from Assam and between six and 14 years old, rang their parents back home detailing the abuse they have been subjected to at the meditation centre. The head monk allegedly called the children to his bedroom and sexually abused them, and if they did not obey him, he thrashed them.