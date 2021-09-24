Shimla: Wife breaks husband's teeth after he stops her from chatting on WhatsApp

A strange case of assault has been registered in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. A man stopped his wife from chatting on popular instant messaging application WhatsApp. This made the wife angry and in a fit of rage she broke her husband's teeth. She further also attacked her husband with stick. While this case of assault has reached the police and an investigation is going on.

According to the information, this is a case of Chhaila of Theog police station area. The incident took place in Theog, adjacent to Shimla, on Thursday evening. On the complaint of the injured husband, on the basis of the medical report, the police has registered an FIR against the accused wife under sections of assault.

What did Shimla's SP Monika say?

Shimla SP Monika said on Friday that action is being taken against the accused woman by registering a case under sections 341,323 and 506 of IPC. It will be known only after the investigation of the case is completed that what has been the reason for the assault?