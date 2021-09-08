Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi
By ANI | Published: September 8, 2021 03:37 PM2021-09-08T15:37:37+5:302021-09-08T15:45:12+5:30
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.
Chouhan said the new building will be a symbol of the state's culture and will also serve as a place for conducting important government events, meetings.
"This new Bhawan will serve as a symbol of MP's values, culture, great personalities, faith. Also, this will serve as a place where important government meetings, events could be conducted," Chouhan told ANI.
( With inputs from ANI )
