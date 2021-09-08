Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspects Madhya Pradesh Bhavan project in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inspected the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan project in Delhi.

Chouhan said the new building will be a symbol of the state's culture and will also serve as a place for conducting important government events, meetings.

"This new Bhawan will serve as a symbol of MP's values, culture, great personalities, faith. Also, this will serve as a place where important government meetings, events could be conducted," Chouhan told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

