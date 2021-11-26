Shocking! Class 8 student raped by father, principal comes to her rescue

A minor girl has been raped in Dholpur, Rajasthan. An eighth-grade student wrote a letter to her school principal expressing her situation. The headmaster immediately informed the Child Welfare Committee and the minor was sent for counselling. Police have registered a case against the accused father under sections 323, 354 and 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act.

According to the victim, her father molested her. When the mother objected to this incident, the father also beat the mother. The aggrieved minor complained to the school principal. After that, the headmaster informed the chairman of the child welfare committee Ravi Pachauri about this matter. Chairman Ravi Pachauri instructed the police to take action after consulting the girl.

Sub-Inspector of Police Bhagwan Singh said a minor girl studying in a government school told a school teacher that her father was physically abusing her. He called the chairman of the child welfare committee and lodged a complaint at the police station. An offense has been registered under sections 323, 354 and 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act.

Ravi Pachauri, chairman of the Dholpur Child Welfare Committee, said the school's headmaster, Hari Om Parmar, had given him an application alleging that the eighth-grader was being molested by her father. In which she was told that her father had beaten her when she resisted. The child welfare committee has counseled the girl. As this case was found to be sensitive, police Thane Bari has been instructed to take legal action in this regard.