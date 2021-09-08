Shocking! Condoms lie all over national highway road in Tumkur, locals worried

In a bizzare incident, condoms have been found lying all over the road on the National Highway near Tupacor. Motorists were baffled, by the visual of condoms lying on the ground. A number of conspiracy theories have been going with the regards to the same, with speculations doing the rounds that the condoms might have fallen from vehicles while it was being shipped to the company.

The episode has upset the locals with many fearing that the road has become a dumping ground for used condoms. The image of condoms lying on the side of the road between the Kathsandra-Batawadi line of National Highway 48 in Tumkur has now gone viral on social media. The local authorities are so far tight-lipped on the entire issue.

