Shocking! Peacock hits man on bike in Thrissur, both die

In a strange incident, a 34-year-old man died and his wife was injured after a flying peacock hit him at Ayyanthole near Thrissur on Monday, police said. According to police after peacock hit him he lost control of his bike and fell on the road.

The deceased identified as Pramosh, was heading towards Thrissur railway station to drop his wife when the peacock flew from the nearby paddy field and hit him. He was rushed to the hospital immediately but doctors could not save him. His wife is admitted to a hospital in Thrissur. The couple had got married six months ago, police said.

The peacock also died in the incident. Police said a case has been registered.